San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- The San Pedro de Macoris Baseball Association and Sports minister Danilo Díaz on Tuesday recognized CEMEX Dominicana for its support of national sport by promoting the integral development of thousands of children and young people participating in sports programs with the company's support received during 13 consecutive years.

The recognition came during the inaugural of the National Little League Baseball Tournament Classic 2017, launched by CEMEX's Sports Program to promote the integral development of its participants through the practice of sports, stimulating psychosocial aspects that complement their training.

"Thirteen years ago, CEMEX took an active role in taking advantage of that love for baseball to support the children of communities close to our operations. Today we're grateful for receiving this recognition and reaffirm our commitment to continue building a better future," said Carlos Emilio González, president of CEMEX Dominicana.