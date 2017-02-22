Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic - February 21, 2017. The Dominican Republic Education and Mentoring (DREAM) Project is hosting their third annual My Very Own Library DREAM Book Fair today in collaboration with Scholastic Book Fairs. This event is supported by the family and friends of My Very Own Library (MVOL) founder Anne Feeley (1958-2012) and the Bailey Tuvell Family.

On this special occasion, we are pleased to welcome Ana Galán, author of Un León en Cabarete, a children’s book that aims to build a culture of reading in the Dominican Republic. This book was inspired by Ana Galán’s initial visit to DREAM schools during the first MVOL book fair in December 2014, which led to her returning to help students write a fun and engaging book for their community.

The MVOL DREAM Book Fairs will afford more than 2,000 students in the Dominican Republic the opportunity to select ten new books in Spanish over the course of the school year. The book fairs include motivational literacy activities and inspiring author visits that generate excitement for reading and help parents better support reading in the home.

Participating students will be selected from five area public schools as well as DREAM’s Early Childhood and High Quality Primary Education programs, including the Montessori Early Childhood Program, Young Stars, Summer Schools and Camps, and the DREAM con Libros Mobile Library.

This is the second round of book fairs for 2016-17, with the main event taking place at the DREAM Education Center in Cabarete followed by three additional book fairs at the Ausberto Luna Lagombra School in La Unión, Salomé Ureña School in La Ciénaga and Máximo Acosta School in Abreu.

These book fairs will highlight the importance of reading and its role in providing high quality education to the children of the Dominican Republic, while providing countless hours of reading and literacy activities in the homes and classrooms of underserved communities.

Since 2014, DREAM and MVOL have hosted book fairs in collaboration with six public schools and five DREAM schools along the North Coast of the Dominican Republic. Each year young readers have chosen more than 20,000 books to create libraries in their own homes.

This program contributes to long-term success for children, as studies show that having books in the home can predict a child's educational attainment level. High levels of parent engagement are key to success, and parents are now able to read more frequently to their children at home due to the program.

Dulce González, a local parent, emphasized the impact of the program: "All the books in my house are from the book fairs. Before DREAM it wasn't easy to find books in my community." MVOL and DREAM Project are proud to have created this change.

The goal of the DREAM Book Fairs is to improve literacy rates and ensure that all youth in the country have access to books and a brighter tomorrow, free from the cycle of poverty.

DREAM strives to support and partner with the Ministry of Education in the Dominican Republic, reversing the trend of low performing academic results and creating a shared culture of reading and high quality education.

To learn more about the DREAM Project and to support this memorable event, please visit: www.dominicandream.org, or http://www.myveryownlibrary.org.