SD. Spanish group Globalia president Juan Jose Hidalgo Acera (Pepe Hidalgo) on became a Dominican citizen Wednesday when he took the oath at the Interior and Police Ministry.

After taking the oath, the ariline mogul said he chose the Dominican nationality because of the love and ties that bind him to this country.

Hidalgo, of Spanish nationality has invested for more than US$400.0 million the country. He's also the honorary consul of the Dominican Republic in Palma de Mallorca.

"I've chosen the Dominican nationality for the love and the ties that bind me to this country on a human and sentimental level," said the owner of Air Europa, whose relations to the country date to 1986.