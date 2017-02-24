Santo Domingo.- The "King of Bachata" Romeo Santos won the Lo Nuestro Award for Excellence for his "extraordinary" musical career, before launching his new single "Favorite Hero" on stage.

Santos thanked his family for supporting him in this difficult profession.

"In the last tour I made in the United States I saw many Latinos of different nationalities ... but I saw something very beautiful: I saw union, I saw how by my music they came together in a stage ... In this world we need more love, more peace , Less envy, fewer wars, and we and all Latinos deserve respect, equality."