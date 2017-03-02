La Roman, DR.- Casa de Campo Resort & Villas and its president, Andrés Pichardo Rosenberg on Wednesday said Jennifer Lopez's concert at Altos de Chavón's amphitheater posted a "successful" pre-sale, and announced that tickets are now available to the general public .

"What will happen on Holy Saturday in the magical amphitheater of Altos de Chavón will be an unforgettable experience and the attendees will enjoy an apotheosis production," said impresario Gamal Haché.

"Jennifer Lopez confirmed to me that she will deliver the best of herself on stage that night, leaving her footprint in the beautiful country," added the show's local producer.

'Jennifer Lopez Live at Chavón' is slated for Saturday at 8:30pm, April 15.