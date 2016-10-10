Santo Domingo.- The government of the Dominican Republic will send materials and food to Haiti to help the communities hit by Hurricane Matthew last week, and will arrive Tuesday night at the border town Jimani, and in Port au Prince early Wednesday.

After a meeting with officials headed by president Danilo Medina, Presidency administrative minister Jose Ramon Peralta said medicines, wood, tin roofing, rabies vaccines, mattresses, water, equipment to treat water, mobile kitchens and a Public Works convoy with teams of Dominican personnel to reopen washed out roads.

Moreover, cooked foods will arrive in Pedernales (southwest) daily by sea, to help devastated villages on Haiti's southern peninsula. "Dominican Republic's help to the brotherly people of Haiti is overwhelming at a time when the tragedy returns to that sister nation, so we request international solidarity which the people need, and the solidarity of all Dominicans who can contribute."

Although the official didn't specify to reporters how much the government assistance is worth, Peralta affirmed that Haiti authorities will handle the logistics.

He added that aiding Haiti also benefits Dominicans, because in his view, it can counter the outbreak of diseases like cholera and malaria.