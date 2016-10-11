Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- "No public servant of the Dominican State may earn a higher salary than the head of state powers of constitutional origin of the entities and dependent or associated agencies to the executive branch for which they function. Furthermore, no public servant will accrue a greater salary than that received by the immediate supervisor," stipulates Wage Act Regulation 105-13.

A compilation by diariolibre.com however shows a clear violation by government agencies which establish salaries well above that of the President, of RD$450,000 per month.

"Such is the case of the Governor of the Central Bank, whose salary of RD$1,146,000 is close to the US$32.917 (RD$1,528,000), per month earned by the President of the United States, (and nearly double the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury, both of US$16.642 (RD$698.964) monthly," the outlet reports.  

In the Central Bank's enviable payroll also figure the Lieutenant Governor, RD$1,033,000; the Manager RD$918,070 and the Deputy General Manager RD$712,905. There are even directors with salaries as high as RD$483,900.

The highest salaries  

Governor of the Central Bank RD$1,146,045

Lieutenant Governor of the Central Bank RD$1,033,975

Superintendent of Banks RD$999,970

Manager of the Central Bank RD$918,070

Comptroller of the Central Bank RD$812,150

Superintendent of Insurance RD $800,000

Deputy Manager of the Central Bank RD $ 712,905

Superintendent of Securities RD$700,000

Central Bank Human Resources Director RD$651,010

Director of Customs RD$630.919

President of the Republic RD$450,000

COMMENTS
7 comment(s)
Written by: bernies, 11 Oct 2016 10:16 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
And there are a few people salaries that if put at the same level as the president of the country you could rise the salary of 1000 police officers by 3,905.44RD which it is not a lot of money but I can assure that it would make the life of this hardworking public servants more at ease than it is now.
Written by: grahamnzau, 11 Oct 2016 11:07 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Such disgrace. That this little group makes this money while police and a majority of the population struggles to just have money for food & basics, I wish all Dominicans knew this. This needs to be a topic at the election. I wonder if they pay any taxes... No wonder there is a Maserati dealership in this nation.
Written by: bearcat2bearcat, 11 Oct 2016 11:39 AM
From: United States
Can a policeman operate the central bank or better would you like to see the president or a police general operating the Central Bank. These are well educated professional who would be worth the money they are paid outside the DR. That cannot be said for most of the people in government.
Written by: marinos90209, 11 Oct 2016 1:11 PM
From: United States
the party of juan bosch.....working for the people.....
Written by: Cabaretecanuck, 11 Oct 2016 2:16 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabarete
Bearcat2bearcat, while what you say is true in theory, I'm not sure the DR needs to pay the Governor of the Central Bank almost exactly double what the Chairman of the Federal Reserve is paid in the US.

This is beyond outrageous. The governor of a banana republic central bank, with a GDP that would rank it (as a state) 43 in the US, just ahead of Rhode Island doesn't need to be earning that kind of money. A competent $10/month manager could do the job in his (or her) sleep.
Written by: Ricardolito, 11 Oct 2016 4:47 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I think the salaries are scandalous excpet for the two top men at the Reserve Bank who, in my opinion, have done a marvelous job . In latin America to avoid inflation and still to produce substantial growth has been a great effort , he has somehow managed to do his job very well in spite of a mainly uneducated group of politicians . Right from the day of the world depression caused mainly by the unbridled and uncontrolled greed of American investors , the Governor has arranged loans to the DR at increasingly lower rates , has held the unemployment figures in check and produced growth . In the capital , we can see very obviously the enormous growth in the middle class without any statistics being produced. His policies have worked very well and I think he and his deputy are worth every peso they have earned .
Not so the other leeches in Government offices and not so the corrupt politicians !!
Written by: laman00, 12 Oct 2016 1:12 AM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
You keep preaching here about enormous growth of the middle class and yet every other person I meet is either underpaid, unemployed, broke, hopeless with no such light at the end of the tunnel, what kind of a growth are you talking about? The semi new cars on the road? Or the second hand smartphones that they own? show us some real facts about your theory Dude???
