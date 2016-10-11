Santo Domingo.- "No public servant of the Dominican State may earn a higher salary than the head of state powers of constitutional origin of the entities and dependent or associated agencies to the executive branch for which they function. Furthermore, no public servant will accrue a greater salary than that received by the immediate supervisor," stipulates Wage Act Regulation 105-13.

A compilation by diariolibre.com however shows a clear violation by government agencies which establish salaries well above that of the President, of RD$450,000 per month.

"Such is the case of the Governor of the Central Bank, whose salary of RD$1,146,000 is close to the US$32.917 (RD$1,528,000), per month earned by the President of the United States, (and nearly double the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury, both of US$16.642 (RD$698.964) monthly," the outlet reports.

In the Central Bank's enviable payroll also figure the Lieutenant Governor, RD$1,033,000; the Manager RD$918,070 and the Deputy General Manager RD$712,905. There are even directors with salaries as high as RD$483,900.

The highest salaries

Governor of the Central Bank RD$1,146,045

Lieutenant Governor of the Central Bank RD$1,033,975

Superintendent of Banks RD$999,970

Manager of the Central Bank RD$918,070

Comptroller of the Central Bank RD$812,150

Superintendent of Insurance RD $800,000

Deputy Manager of the Central Bank RD $ 712,905

Superintendent of Securities RD$700,000

Central Bank Human Resources Director RD$651,010

Director of Customs RD$630.919

President of the Republic RD$450,000