Santo Domingo.- "No public servant of the Dominican State may earn a higher salary than the head of state powers of constitutional origin of the entities and dependent or associated agencies to the executive branch for which they function. Furthermore, no public servant will accrue a greater salary than that received by the immediate supervisor," stipulates Wage Act Regulation 105-13.
A compilation by diariolibre.com however shows a clear violation by government agencies which establish salaries well above that of the President, of RD$450,000 per month.
"Such is the case of the Governor of the Central Bank, whose salary of RD$1,146,000 is close to the US$32.917 (RD$1,528,000), per month earned by the President of the United States, (and nearly double the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury, both of US$16.642 (RD$698.964) monthly," the outlet reports.
In the Central Bank's enviable payroll also figure the Lieutenant Governor, RD$1,033,000; the Manager RD$918,070 and the Deputy General Manager RD$712,905. There are even directors with salaries as high as RD$483,900.
The highest salaries
Governor of the Central Bank RD$1,146,045
Lieutenant Governor of the Central Bank RD$1,033,975
Superintendent of Banks RD$999,970
Manager of the Central Bank RD$918,070
Comptroller of the Central Bank RD$812,150
Superintendent of Insurance RD $800,000
Deputy Manager of the Central Bank RD $ 712,905
Superintendent of Securities RD$700,000
Central Bank Human Resources Director RD$651,010
Director of Customs RD$630.919
President of the Republic RD$450,000
This is beyond outrageous. The governor of a banana republic central bank, with a GDP that would rank it (as a state) 43 in the US, just ahead of Rhode Island doesn't need to be earning that kind of money. A competent $10/month manager could do the job in his (or her) sleep.
Not so the other leeches in Government offices and not so the corrupt politicians !!