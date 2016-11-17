Sosua, Dominican Republic.- ISLA Academy is receiving donations to deliver to families affected by severe flooding in the Maranatha region of Sosua, Dominican Republic. Heavy rain in the Puerto Plata province of the Dominican Republic has resulted in flooding in many areas, with an estimated 20,000 people displaced, and over 4,000 homes damaged.

Students, staff and friends are collecting resources to distribute directly to those affected. Any monetary donations will be used to buy further resources to be given directly to those affected, and can be made through YouCaring.com.

Please bring contributions to the ISLA campus in Playa Laguna, Sosua.

Donations will be provided to families in cooperation with a local church in the region. ISLA staff has investigated the area and has identified the families that are in need.

Items needed: Matches, oil, rice, powdered milk, sardines, salami, candles, coffee, sugar, soap, antiseptic, toilet paper, blankets, sheets, clothing.

About ISLA Academy - Located in Cabarete-Sosua, on the north coast of the Dominican Republic, ISLA Academy offers Pre-school through High School, with a high-quality, rigorous and personalized curriculum taught primarily in English. The ISLA Academy team is comprised of internationally certified, experienced teachers from eight different countries.

