Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. – In what became a single day shootout due to the threat of Hurricane Mathew, Florida’s Auspicious held on during the third and final leg of the 2016 Dominican Billfish Triple-Header tournament series to emerge as the series winners.

The series, which started in early April during the elegant and highly competitive Casa de Campo International Blue Marlin Classic (coincidentally won by Auspicious), continued in Cap Cana at the 22nd annual International Billfish Shootout, finally came to a close at the Cap Cana Classic tournament on October 2nd.

“Our entire team, anglers, Captain Danny Lombardo and mates did a fantastic job staying focused on the business at hand during each of the legs and it ultimately paid off” explained a very happy Joe Rahman, owner of the 74’ Viking, Auspicious.

The team fishing aboard Auspicious came out with the lead over the other five series participating boats after the first leg but was strongly challenged during the second leg by another Florida boat, Black Gold, as well as Venezuela’s Amazing Grace, holding on to a narrow lead after leg two, thus setting the stage for an exciting series finish.

However, as it turned out the three top boats scored exactly the same amount of points at the third and final leg resulting in no change in the standings and Auspicious’ final series victory. In fact, there were five boats with identical scores at it pertained to the Cap Cana Classic with Puerto Rico’s Picara winning the tournament on time although they were not competing in the Triple-Header series.

Auspicious’ name will be added to the series’ perpetual trophy, an original design by famed Dominican Master Metal Sculptor “El Artistico” Jose Ignacio Morales, and will continue to reside at Marina Cap Cana six months of the year and Marina Casa the Campo the other six months of each year.

Team Auspicious received the elegant step box trophy by series sponsors Release Marine, along with prizes from Mustad Hooks, Mojo, Fish Monkey gloves, rods by Tycoon Tackle, this year’s series take-home trophy sponsored by Executioner Baits along with some of their shirts plus a bait gift certificate and last but not least, a little bit of cash.

Special thanks go out to the Management and staffs of Marina Casa de Campo and Marina Cap Cana for their support and cooperation in 2016.

Final 2016 Series Standings

1 Auspicious 7,180

2 Black Gold 6,570

3 Amazing Grace 3,300

4 Sea Wish 1,230

5 Lady Lola 820

6 Shark Byte 410