There will be men flying through the air...
Santiago.- It's 'Play ball!' for the entire country as the Dominican Winter Baseball 2016 season goes into full swing Thur. night   ... ...  when the Gigantes of San Francisco and the Aguilas of Santiago clash at Cibao Stadium starting 7:30pm.  

Dominican Republic's six teams (San Pedro's Estrellas, La Romana's Toros, Santo Domingo's Leones and Tigres, Santiago's Aguilas, and San Francisco's Gigantes) will play 50 games in the regular season  

 The once-powerful Aguilas hope to shed disappointing seasons, and again compete with all-time [pennant champion, the Tigres.

