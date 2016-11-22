Santo Domingo.- Slugger David Ortiz on Tuesday said he's opposed to an international draft and called on president Danilo Medina and Sports minister Danilo Diaz to join him in rejecting the measure which he affirms Major League Baseball seeks to establish starting 2018.

"I'm not with that round," Ortiz said. "If it's implemented, we are going to end up losing. I hope this will never happen, the teams are going to save several million dollars with the draft, I expect the collaboration of the President and of the Sports Minister to join this rejection. The draft will do much damage in the country if implemented."

Ortiz said if implemented the draft will affect the country because of the large number of prospects that would remain stymied in the dream of reaching the majors.

"If the draft is allowed, we'll hardly have two or three of the boys signed. Each time July 2 arrives, the number of prospects who sign is higih. Now the quota would be small because it will also include prospects from other countries," he said.

MVP

In another hot button topic, "Big Papi" disagreed with the American League's Most Valuable Player award given to Mike Trout of the Anaheim Angels, and not to his teammate Mookie Betts.

Ortiz spoke to announce the 9th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at Cap Cana's Punta Espada links Dec. 1 to 4.