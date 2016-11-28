SD.- The Dominican Federation of Tennis (FEDOTENIS) announced Monday the F3 Caribbean Cup, a professional tournament with US$ 10,000 in prizes among the winners.

The event sponsored by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will be held December 12 to 19 and features more than 80 tennis players from five continents, who will compete during that week in the modalities doubles and singles.

Fedotenis president Persio Maldonado said the competition will take place in Parque del Este, Santo  Domingo Este, with players from Chile, France, the United States, Zimbabwe, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, Russia, Italy, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Slovakia, Serbia, among others.

