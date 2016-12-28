Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Tennis Federation (Fedotenis) on Wednesday announced its official calendar for its competitive activities for 2017.

The entity stresses its competitioin with Chile in the Davis Cup at the facilities of the Tennis Pavilion in Parque del Este in February, as well as the inclusion of 31 national youngsters' tournaments valid for the ranking of its players locally as international.

Fedotenis president Persio Maldonado said that six tournaments are from the circuit of the International Tennis Federation (FIT), such as Word Junior Tennis, Junior Davis Cup , The Junior Fed Cup, the JITIC, as well as the Merengue, Mangú and Mangulina cups, to be played in the categories of 14, 16 and 18 years in females as in males.

For the national youth circuit Fedotenis has scheduled 25 tournaments to be played in the categories of 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 years of age, both females and males, and that will give points for the local ranking, in addition to contributing to the development Competitive of the players.

Maldonado added that the inclusion of three futures events of 15,000 dollars each for the first professional level that will be held in the country at the end of the year, as well as 20 veteran tournaments that will be held in the various clubs tennis and venues nationwide.

