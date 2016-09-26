Bavaro, Dominican Republic.- Diancady Santana won the best gross score with 143 strokes to win the Welcome to Punta Blanca, 2016, dedicated to former major league baseball player and 1987 MVP, George Bell, with the presence of Hall of Fame Major League Baseball, Roberto Alomar, and Major League Baseball star catcher Ivan Rodriguez, as special guests.

The event which featured 108 competitors was won by Enrique Rodriguez (140 strokes) as winner of the category A, while in second place was Quino Montero (145 strokes) and George Veras (145 strokes) third.

Xiomara Morales (152 strokes) was the winner of the Ladies category, followed by Karen Cuevas with 152 strokes and Cecilia Rosado was third with 156 strokes.

The B category Net went to Hector Alfaro (139 strokes) first, followed by Saul Mata (139 strokes) while Carlos Medrano took third rung with 143 sticks. Ignacio Perez (157 strokes) Gross won the Best Score category.

César Visioso (138 strokes) was who led the category C, while Rodolfo Cheviol with 142 strokes and Luis Manuel Alcantara with 148 net strokes came in second and third respectively. Carlos Rodoli JR (129 strokes) was the Best Gross Score category.

Seniora were led by Juan Burgos (141 strokes) as top scorer while Rafael Frómeta (142 strokes) was second and Abel Gonzalez (142 strokes) third. Kjell Nord (168 Total strokes) had the best gross Core.

In previous versions, the tournament has been of dedicated to prominent personalities linked to the world of golf, among them Teodoro García Trabadelo (founder of Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club), Homero Saviñón, Kalil Haché, Ing. Miguel Flaquer, Abel Gonzalez (Cayo), Francisco Melo, Ernesto Izquierdo and Eusebio Nuñez Malena.

The tournament was played under the Medal Play mode (Stroke Play) individually, with 4 categories for men: Category A 0-9 Handicap, category B, Handicap 10-17, C-18-24 Handicap , the Senior handicap of 0-24, and a category for ladies.

Its organizers Tedy Garcia (President Punta Blanca Golf Club), Antonio Ramis (General Director), Tomas Mercedes (Director of Golf), Angelina Taveras (Coordinator) and Joaquin (Cinchona) Montero (Tournament Director) stated their satisfaction with the tournament’s final results

Among the men the best gross score in each category and the first three net positions were awarded, whereas the ladies received prizes for the first three net places.

Breathtaking Punta Blanca

The resort Punta Blanca, in the Dominican Republic’s eastern region, is a unique place in the Caribbean. A natural treasure of exotic landscapes and a seductive climate, with the guarantee of an excellent network of national and international communications.

The tourism sector and particularly real estate tend to favor different projects with high quality standards, and it’s in this setting where the "Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club" complex stands out.

“You’ll find in Punta Blanca Golf & Beach Club a high level real estate development with a portfolio of diverse projects of villas and condos in different areas, surrounding a golf course of 18 holes designed by the prestigious player and designer of golf courses Nick Price, ensuring that all residences enjoy an excellent view of the course,” their website says, and invites you to "listen the silence, visiting our facilities and enjoy golf and relax in our private beach.”