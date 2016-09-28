Santo Domingo.- Twice-gold Olympic medalist Felix Sanchez on Wednesday said he can give more to track and field where he’s spent nearly 20 years of professional life, despite being retired with so many laurels.

He said he will open a school to attract new talent, as just one of the proposals Sanchez "cooks," once he definitively moves to the Dominican Republic in the coming months.

"If God allows me I’ll begin as soon as possible. It could be in November. We want to prepare a lot of guys for next year. There are many international events that I would like them to be part of and run for the country like I did," Sanchez said.

He added that among the many athletes who will support the training center figure Olympic silver medalist Luguelín Santos. "My goal is to pick the youngsters, train them and show them what it is to be a champion, and above all being humble, the base that has led me to go far in athletics."