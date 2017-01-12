Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's team isn't just the favorite to win and repeat as World Baseball Classic champion any longer, it's also among the few candidates.

According to Major League Baseball figures, the return of several key players and the arrival of some stars that will debut in the tournament, boost the locals in their quest for victory in the fourth edition of the sport's major international event set for March.

Prior to the first pitch for the World Classic's launch on March 6, MLB.com will scrutinize each roster of the tournament's 16 countries.

Here's how Dominican Republic's roster looks like with confirmed participation thus far:

Pitchers:

Dellin Betances

Carlos Martínez

Alex Reyes

Position players:

Manny Machado

Starling Marte

Robinson Canó

Welington Castillo

Nelson Cruz

Adrián Beltré

José Reyes

Gregory Polanco

Gary Sánchez

Hanley Ramirez

This list is only half of the final roster of 28 players to be officially submitted on February 6, a month before the event, although the core of what should be the starting lineup has already been pledged.