Santo Domingo.- Santo Domingo's Tigres o Tuesday night showed why they're Dominican Republic's most successful Winter Baseball team, by beating the scrappy Santo Domingo's Leones 3 to 1.

The win takes the Tigres to the final series against its eternal rival, Santiago's Aguilas, the favorite to take the championship.

As the result of last night's games, both the Leones and San Francico's Gigates were eliminated from the championship.