Santiago.- The Tigres of Santo Domingo on Saturday won the Winter Baseball Series 6 to 2 over the Aguilas, at Cibao stadium, in Santiago.

FILE Santo Domingo.- Orlando Calixte's bases loaded double crowned a four-run rally, while starter Irwin Delgado hurled just over six innings as the Aguilas of Santiago pulled off a do-or-die 7 to 3 win over the Tigres of Santo Domimgo Friday night, extended the series to a final game.

With the series tied at four, the Winter Baseball title will go to the team which wins the final game in Santiago's Cibao Stadium Saturday night.

The Aguilas relish at the chance of winning the 21st pennant of their near 90-year history, while the Tigres' 22nd crown looms farther.