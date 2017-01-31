Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina received the Dominican Winter Baseball Series champions Tigres del Licey at the National Palace Tuesday morning, to hand them the National Flag.

Audo Vicente, manager of Santo Domingo's Tigres, handed Medina with the 2016-2017 season champion trophy, whereas the team gave a cap and jacket with the number 1.

Sports minister Danilo Díaz said the Tigres  aren't just a team, but a country, as the Dominican team heads to the Caribbean Series which starts tomorrow in Culiacan, Mexico.

