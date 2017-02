SD. (MLB.com).- Defending its World Baseball Classic title is serious business for Dominican Republic once it begins play in Miami against Team Canada on March 9.

The country's official roster, announced Wednesday on MLB Network, features 10 returning players from its 2013 championship team.

"The holdovers are headlined by '13 World Baseball Classic MVP Robinson Cano, his Mariners teammate Nelson Cruz, Indians standout Carlos Santana and Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez. Also returning are Jose Reyes, starter Edinson Volquez, and veteran relievers Santiago Casilla and Fernando Rodney, MLB.com reports.

Reyes, the Mets infielder who could also play some outfield this season for New York, is the only Dominican player to participate in all four World Baseball Classics.