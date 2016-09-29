Close Gallery
Photo droneq.blogspot.com
Santo Domingo.- The Metropolitan Transit Authority (Amet) on Thursday said it has started using drones to help in it daily work to expedite traffic in the heard of Santo Domingo known as the Central Polygon , especially during peak hours.

Amet said the devices can detect various traffic problems and correct the flow on each major artery.

In a statement, Amet said images captured by drones during tests are being sent to its operations center, where technicians immediately alert traffic supervisors to take appropriate measures. “It has also been possible to identify drivers who block intersections, parked on sidewalks and commit other violations of traffic Law 241."

Written by: Adrian29630, 29 Sep 2016 11:39 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Next up " Drones issue parking tickets" !!
Written by: zooma, 29 Sep 2016 11:47 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

There is chaos in the city at all locations at all times.

They, the drones, will have the same effect as the uniforms, none.

Written by: laman00, 29 Sep 2016 12:09 PM
From: United States, Hollywood CA, TRUMP2016
This is a nice new gadget for them to spend more time playing more games rather then on their cellulars, what a waist of resources, what is there to see from the air? It's jammed everywhere how is the drone would likely become a useful tool, there was an article yesterday about DR is one of the most STAGNATED countries in the world , and here is one of the proofs do nothing useless AMET has a new toy, you can see them in almost every major intersections, streets, no planning just utter chaos making it even worst by them just standing still absolutely doing nothing....
