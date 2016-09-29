Santo Domingo.- The Metropolitan Transit Authority (Amet) on Thursday said it has started using drones to help in it daily work to expedite traffic in the heard of Santo Domingo known as the Central Polygon , especially during peak hours.

Amet said the devices can detect various traffic problems and correct the flow on each major artery.

In a statement, Amet said images captured by drones during tests are being sent to its operations center, where technicians immediately alert traffic supervisors to take appropriate measures. “It has also been possible to identify drivers who block intersections, parked on sidewalks and commit other violations of traffic Law 241."