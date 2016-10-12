Close Gallery
Condor brings Germans
Santo Domingo.- German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday lauded Dominican Republic´s competitive edge as a tourist destination and the sector's work to increase arrivals from her country.

Merkel also praised president Danilo Medina's administration for the country's economic growth and sector policies enacted by Tourism ministry Francisco Javier García.

Speaking to the more than 500 delegates in Berlin's 20th annual BTW Tourism Summit, the Chancellor also stressed the importance of sustainable tourism.

For her part Petra Cruz, Dominican Republic's Tourism Promotion Office (OPT) director in Germany, said that country has waged a sustained campaign to protect one of Dominican Republic's most exclusive tourist attractions; the humpback whales

"For 7 years the OPT in Germany has developed the successful and award-winning sustainable campaign through social networks, 'The Whale Whisperer,' whose purpose is to protect humpback whales in Samana Bay."

Upbeat figures

The official said the figures for the last 12 months show that the Dominican Republic has become the German market's top long- distance destination.

She added that tourism's 7.4% growth from January to August positions the country at the top in Latin America.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: guillermone, 12 Oct 2016 12:10 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

There it goes again, "Laud"

I have seen this word "Laud" repeated so many times on DT news articles that I wonder. Is that due to a lack of a better word or a limited vocabulary?
Written by: Adrian29630, 12 Oct 2016 12:42 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Google translate strikes again! I have the same view with "Affirms" when they really mean "says" or "states".
