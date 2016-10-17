Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Dominican airline Air Century on Monday announced a new flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico starting  December 5, its second scheduled route in the Caribbean.

In a statement, Air Century CEO Omar Chahín said direct flights will from Higuero International Airport in Santo Domingo to San Juan's International Airport. "Our efforts aim to offer competitive alternatives in the market for regular flights to Puerto Rico."

Now it its 25th year, the carrier which plies the Port-au-Prince-Santo Domingo route since March will soon add Santiago de Cuba and St. Martin.

