San Juan.- The airline Pawa Dominicana on Tuesday started its Santo Domingo-San Juan route, which it affirms consolidates its commitment to customers to provide greater connectivity with all Caribbean countries and greater possibilities to connect with the rest the continent.

Pawa Airlines executives made the announcement together with Puerto Rico Tourism Company CEO Ingrid Rivera Rocafort.

Pawa Dominicana CEO Luis Ramirez said there's a strong brotherhood among Caribbean, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, "so we are proud to be a new alternative to increase the connection not only between these destinations but between the various Caribbean islands."

"Pawa offers travelers from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean a different experience because we know their tastes and culture."