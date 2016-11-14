Santo Domingo.- The country's main beaches are so deteriorated that if not attended to, will significantly affect the tourism offer, for which the Government has US$100.0 million to deal with the threat.

Outlet hoy.com.do reports that the government has to take action "to preserve and / or improve its natural conditions that give it the tourist attraction, which would allow maintaining the level of competitiveness in the supply of sun and beach."

That's the reason why the Tourism Ministry called a tender to recover 13 beaches: Juan de Bolaños- Costa Verde and El Morro in Monte Cristi; Cofresi in Puerto Plata; Playa Bonita, Punta Popy, Ballena and Cosón in Samaná; Cabeza de Toro, Macao, Arena Gorda - Cortecito and Bayahíbe in La Altagracia; Juan Dolio in San Pedro, and Boca Chica and Andrés in Santo Domingo.

Among the most common threats figure erosion, waste water and solid waste pollution, illegal constructions along the 60-meter swath of public domain, and the destruction of dunes from intensive use.

Privatization by locked out beaches and coastal areas, consruction of marinas and boating areas in inappropriate places, destruction of coastal vegetation, constructions that interfere with coastal transport and marine dynamics, among others.

Each beach was analyzed by the Consortium Euroconsult Atteco, which was hired urgently for the survey last March.

"If we don't take the necessary measures for the comprehensive recovery of beach systems, we could not guarantee the environmental sustainability and security of foreign investment in our sun and beach tourism, this situation could cause the collapse of the national tourism industry," Tourism said in the project documents.

To regenerate the beaches, the Government has financing of US$100.0 million and a call for international tenders that closes on Wed., Nov. 16.