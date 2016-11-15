Santo Domingo.- British Airways (BA) will connect London Gatwick Airport and Punta Cana as of March 2017 three times a week, which will increase the company's weekly flights to the Dominican Republic's main destination to four, the Tourism Ministry announced Tuesday, EFE reports.

The announcement was made at the 37th annual World Travel Market (WTM) tourism fair in Excel London, London's main trade fair, Ministry marketing advisor Magaly Toribio said in a statement.

The carrier will fly to the destination on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, with a plane whose capacity is 275 passengers. "These additional flights mean that more English families and tourists will have new travel alternatives to the Dominican Republic, which represents more visitors to the country from the European nation."

Toribio said more than 138,800 English tourists arrived in the Dominican Republic during the first 10 months, or 19,500 more visitors compared to the same period in 2015, "which shows the growth of that issuing market, which will continue to climb with the addition of new flights."