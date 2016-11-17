Santo Domingo /PRNewswire/ -- The World Golf Organization has named Dominican Republic "Caribbean's Best Golf Destination 2016". This is the third time that Dominican Republic has been recognized by the international group as an exceptional destination for the sport. With its magnificent golf courses bordering the Caribbean Sea, and 86 ocean-front holes, golfers can enjoy both facilities of the highest caliber and a warm climate that allows for a unique and challenging play experience.

"Dominican Republic is delighted and honored to be recognized for the third time by the prestigious World Golf Organization as the Caribbean's Best Golf Destination 2016," said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (MITUR). "This award speaks to our unrelenting commitment to provide both the infrastructure and first class services in our hotels and golf courses to maintain the loyalty and happiness of those who choose to visit us, allowing us to reinforce our position as the Golf Capital of the Caribbean with 26 internationally-recognized courses – the largest offerings in all of the Caribbean and Latin America." Dominican Republic is home to some of the most dramatic and spectacular golf courses in the world designed by legends such as Pete Dye, P.B. Dye, Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones, Sr., Gary Player and Tom Fazio. It boasts 28 courses of the highest standards of design and friendly services of five-star quality. Among these are Punta Espada Golf Club in Cap Cana, La Cana at Puntacana Resort & Club, Teeth of the Dog and Dye Fore at Casa de Campo, each featuring stunning views and unique challenges carefully crafted by the best designers in the golf world.

The World Golf Awards, a subsidiary of the World Travel Awards, serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world class courses and golf destinations. The worldwide voting process began on March 14 and closed October 1. Votes were made by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry – senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media professionals. Votes were also cast by the public (golf tourism consumers). The voting worked on a first-past-the-post system to ensure impartiality and independence. Votes were submitted online via the World Golf Awards website. The winners of each national award went head-to-head with the winners of the other countries for the "Best in the World" title announced during the ceremony that took place at Conrad Algarve, on the evening of Saturday, November 12th.

For more information on Dominican Republic and to download free brochures on the country's golf offerings, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.