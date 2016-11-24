Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Wed. headed ribbon cutting for the Now Onyx Punta Cana resort, the brand’s third in the highly sought-after destination of the Dominican Republic.

Travel Pulse reports that its newest property of AMResorts an Apple Leisure Group subsidiary. "Located on the pristine beaches of Uvero Alto, the 502-suite, family-friendly resort provides guests with a breathtaking landscape, luxuriously appointed accommodations and a worry-free vacation experience complete with the brand’s signature Unlimited-Luxury offering."

“The Dominican Republic continues to stand out in Caribbean travel, and the island is expected to welcome six million visitors by the end of this year,” said Gonzalo del Peon, President of AMResorts, quoted by Travel Pulse.