Francisco Dominguez, Richard Gere.
Santo Domingo.- US actor Richard Gere is
visiting the Dominican Republic to support the country's policies on environmental
issues, officials said.
Gere, 67, appears in a photo next to Dominican
Environment minister Francisco Dominguez, the official tweeted. "I might
not be as handsome as Richard Gere, but it's a pleasure to have him in our
country promoting environmental issues."
The Environment Ministry however, has yet to
provide details on activities in the country by the actor known for movies such
as "American Gigolo" (1980), "An Officer and a Gentleman"
(1982) and the iconic "Pretty Woman" (1990), co-starred by Julia
Roberts.
Written by: laman00
, 3 Nov 2016 4:03 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
I just hope he's not going both ways when staying in DR !!!
Written by: caonabo
, 4 Nov 2016 9:39 AM
From: Dominican Republic
What does that have to do with the environment.......lol
Written by: laman00
, 4 Nov 2016 11:25 AM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
I'm just being scarcastic !!!
From: Dominican Republic
Please keep your own prejudices & intolerances to yourself
Written by: Tuznik
, 4 Nov 2016 9:24 PM
From: United States
I agree . The sarcasm by both 00 members is repulsive . If you don't have something to contribute then. Bow out .
This could be a beginning . His popularity will bring further interest . The DR is an island . A small island . It doesn't take much to muck it up . Although it already is . You rivers are a mess . And trash and p,as tic bags are hanging on every reef . Wake up . And clean up . The striped plastic bags are every where . On land and in the sea . No wonder dams are holding back no water . The water is full of bags that stop behind the dams . There are only a few places where the bags are not covering every thing and killing the reefs . Tourists actually find snorkeling repulsive with all the trash .
Do you really expect them to come back ? When there are other places not full of bags and trash ?
Come on ! Wake up .
Written by: laman00
, 5 Nov 2016 12:57 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Please keep your own prejudices & intolerances to yourself
GARBANZO or whatever your called I live in a free world and Iam entitled to say whatever I feel like and it is up to you not to read and respond to my comments.......
Written by: anthonyC
, 6 Nov 2016 5:42 PM
From: United States
Written by: grahamnzau,
"Please keep your own prejudices & intolerances to yourself"
You say that but when it is your Hamster I am sure you will change your tune.
Hello Dali, ......well, hello, Dali
It's so nice to nice to live the good life while your people die.
You're lookin' swell, Dali.......I can tell, Dali
Gere is kneeling'...you're still growing'...you're still slippin off those robes......
From: Dominican Republic
Tuznik, agree with your contribution.
I have seen various clean ups, but with the country not having any effective education campaign or actions to reward wanted or consequences for unwanted behaviour, rubbish quickly returns. A clean up will take a lot of time and I had not thought how this problem is possibly affecting the dams as well. But there is little point in clean ups until there is a change in awareness & action by the population. One thing that government can do to show it is serious, is get large rubbish bins all around the country especially small towns, set up a schedule for pickups, have more signs around the country, set up rewards and art competitions in schools and this can start to shift things. Most developing countries have similar issues as people have not been educated to environmental issues or to value the look of organised clean environments
From: Dominican Republic
laman00 democracy is something I value too, but I think it is sad when people use it as an opportunity to make offensive remarks about other people, especially when that person is volunteering their fame & maybe funds to help elevate DR and environmental awareness & improvements. I would have thought that anyone who cared about DR would be saying good on him.
From: Dominican Republic
laman00 democracy is something I value too, but I think it is sad when people use it as an opportunity to make offensive remarks about other people, especially when that person is volunteering their fame & maybe funds to help elevate DR and environmental awareness & improvements. I would have thought that anyone who cared about DR would be saying good on him.
From: Dominican Republic
laman00 democracy is something I value too, but I think it is sad when people use it as an opportunity to make offensive remarks about other people, especially when that person is volunteering their fame & maybe funds to help elevate DR and environmental awareness & improvements. I would have thought that anyone who cared about DR would be saying good on him.
From: Dominican Republic
laman00 democracy is something I value too, but I think it is sad when people use it as an opportunity to make offensive remarks about other people, especially when that person is volunteering their fame & maybe funds to help elevate DR and environmental awareness & improvements. I would have thought that anyone who cared about DR would be saying good on him.
Written by: laman00
, 7 Nov 2016 1:09 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Did I insult him personally? I have told you that I was just being a sarcastic, maybe a little joking here and there would lighten up how people feel and think even if they don't agree, would you rather live in a communist state where you have no say, and you will repeat what they have fed you over and over again??? I don't think so not in this day and age.......
Written by: anthonyC
, 7 Nov 2016 2:55 PM
From: United States
Gere is a college dropout who supports a communist apologist.
Why should anyone give a crap what he has to say?
I just hope he's not going both ways when staying in DR !!!
I'm just being scarcastic !!!
This could be a beginning . His popularity will bring further interest . The DR is an island . A small island . It doesn't take much to muck it up . Although it already is . You rivers are a mess . And trash and p,as tic bags are hanging on every reef . Wake up . And clean up . The striped plastic bags are every where . On land and in the sea . No wonder dams are holding back no water . The water is full of bags that stop behind the dams . There are only a few places where the bags are not covering every thing and killing the reefs . Tourists actually find snorkeling repulsive with all the trash .
Do you really expect them to come back ? When there are other places not full of bags and trash ?
Come on ! Wake up .
GARBANZO or whatever your called I live in a free world and Iam entitled to say whatever I feel like and it is up to you not to read and respond to my comments.......
"Please keep your own prejudices & intolerances to yourself"
You say that but when it is your Hamster I am sure you will change your tune.
Hello Dali, ......well, hello, Dali
It's so nice to nice to live the good life while your people die.
You're lookin' swell, Dali.......I can tell, Dali
Gere is kneeling'...you're still growing'...you're still slippin off those robes......
I have seen various clean ups, but with the country not having any effective education campaign or actions to reward wanted or consequences for unwanted behaviour, rubbish quickly returns. A clean up will take a lot of time and I had not thought how this problem is possibly affecting the dams as well. But there is little point in clean ups until there is a change in awareness & action by the population. One thing that government can do to show it is serious, is get large rubbish bins all around the country especially small towns, set up a schedule for pickups, have more signs around the country, set up rewards and art competitions in schools and this can start to shift things. Most developing countries have similar issues as people have not been educated to environmental issues or to value the look of organised clean environments
Did I insult him personally? I have told you that I was just being a sarcastic, maybe a little joking here and there would lighten up how people feel and think even if they don't agree, would you rather live in a communist state where you have no say, and you will repeat what they have fed you over and over again??? I don't think so not in this day and age.......
Gere is a college dropout who supports a communist apologist.
Why should anyone give a crap what he has to say?