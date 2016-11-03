Santo Domingo.- US actor Richard Gere is visiting the Dominican Republic to support the country's policies on environmental issues, officials said.

Gere, 67, appears in a photo next to Dominican Environment minister Francisco Dominguez, the official tweeted. "I might not be as handsome as Richard Gere, but it's a pleasure to have him in our country promoting environmental issues."

The Environment Ministry however, has yet to provide details on activities in the country by the actor known for movies such as "American Gigolo" (1980), "An Officer and a Gentleman" (1982) and the iconic "Pretty Woman" (1990), co-starred by Julia Roberts.