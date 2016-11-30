Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas will sign Thursday the Air Transport Pre-Authorization Agreement between the governments of the Dominican Republic and the United States.
Ambassador James W. Brewster will sign on behalf of Washington, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Convention Center 4:30pm.
"It's important to emphasize that the transcendental agreement will have a positive impact on tourism and the economy of our country and will benefit thousands of people traveling to the United States from Punta Cana Airport," the Foreign Ministry said in an emailed statement.
The Punta Cana airport is the bread and butter of Dominincan tourist industry.
Punta Cana is one of the top 10 destinations for American tourists IN THE WORLD.
The announcement is vague. Supposedly(?) it is to promote aviation between the countries based on airline competition. This is to be done with a minimum of interference of the governments and regulation
It provides the air carriers the opportunity of providing more variety of service options at lower prices. It will also allow the airport more freedom to facilitate expansion of air transport capability.
I suspect this is just the crossing of the "T,s" and dotting the "I,s" in the lofty process to install a US Customs preclearance facility at the airport. This would allow the airlines to have the benefit of flights departing the airport to land at any US airport. Consider this, preclearance brings: more routes, and that equals more flights, equals more tourists, equals more tourist revenue entering the DR.