Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas will sign  Thursday the Air Transport Pre-Authorization Agreement between the governments of the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Ambassador James W. Brewster will sign on behalf of Washington, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Convention Center 4:30pm.

"It's important to emphasize that the transcendental agreement will have a positive impact on tourism and the economy of our country and will benefit thousands of people traveling to the United States from Punta Cana Airport," the Foreign Ministry said in an emailed statement.

Written by: Ricardolito, 30 Nov 2016 6:11 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This will be terminated in a flash...at the first breakdown of any machine in Punta Cana or security breach
Written by: DRmaker, 1 Dec 2016 12:59 AM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
I can't see that happening Ricardolito.

The Punta Cana airport is the bread and butter of Dominincan tourist industry.

Punta Cana is one of the top 10 destinations for American tourists IN THE WORLD.

Written by: zooma, 1 Dec 2016 8:37 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

The announcement is vague. Supposedly(?) it is to promote aviation between the countries based on airline competition. This is to be done with a minimum of interference of the governments and regulation

It provides the air carriers the opportunity of providing more variety of service options at lower prices. It will also allow the airport more freedom to facilitate expansion of air transport capability.

I suspect this is just the crossing of the "T,s" and dotting the "I,s" in the lofty process to install a US Customs preclearance facility at the airport. This would allow the airlines to have the benefit of flights departing the airport to land at any US airport. Consider this, preclearance brings: more routes, and that equals more flights, equals more tourists, equals more tourist revenue entering the DR.

Written by: bernies, 1 Dec 2016 10:35 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
The article doesn't articulate what this means for travelers. What this means is that if you are traveling to the USA through Punta Cana airport you will be checked here like if you were in the USA so when you arrived there all you have to do is pick your bags and get out like if was a domestic flight because you would have already gone through the immigration and customs process at Punta Cana airport. This is the benefit. So I personally will be flying through punta cana whenever I go to the USA. I live just an hour and 20 minutes from there. Juan Dolio to Punta Cana. No more the double waiting and wasting of time.
