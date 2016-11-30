Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas will sign Thursday the Air Transport Pre-Authorization Agreement between the governments of the Dominican Republic and the United States.

Ambassador James W. Brewster will sign on behalf of Washington, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Convention Center 4:30pm.

"It's important to emphasize that the transcendental agreement will have a positive impact on tourism and the economy of our country and will benefit thousands of people traveling to the United States from Punta Cana Airport," the Foreign Ministry said in an emailed statement.