Santo Domingo.- The Guzman family, which claims having more than 8,100 hectares in Valle Nuevo (Rancier) National Park (central) on Tuesday proposed a system of payment for environmental services to the farmers who've been ordered to abandon their plantations.

Family spokesman Jose Delio Guzman denied that agriculture in the areas of Monte Llano and El Castillo in Valle Nuevo has expanded, as recently reported.

He said a fee would be charged to those who use the water, with the funds to be used to pay the villagers to conserve the park and development ecotourism.

He said that they are willing to adopt the Environment Ministry's regulations aimed at protecting Valle Nuevo, as long as they respect landowners' rights and through dialogue.

Interviewed by elnacional.com.do, the Guzmans showed satellite images which purportedly shows that farming hasn't expanded in recent years as the Government claims.