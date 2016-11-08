Close Gallery
Valle Nuevo frost. Photo biodiversidad-rd.net
Santo Domingo.- The Guzman family, which claims having more than 8,100 hectares in Valle Nuevo (Rancier) National Park (central) on Tuesday proposed a system of payment for environmental services to the farmers who've been ordered to abandon their plantations.

Family spokesman Jose Delio Guzman denied that agriculture in the areas of Monte Llano and El Castillo in Valle Nuevo has expanded, as recently reported.

He said a fee would be charged to those who use the water, with the funds to be used to pay the villagers to conserve the park and development ecotourism.

He said that they are willing to adopt the Environment Ministry's regulations aimed at protecting Valle Nuevo, as long as they respect landowners' rights and through dialogue.

Interviewed by elnacional.com.do, the Guzmans showed satellite images which purportedly shows that farming hasn't expanded in recent years as the Government claims.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: bernies, 8 Nov 2016 5:18 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
What is wrong with farming, why not stop those companies that cut down pine trees and others to sell it to the open market.
Written by: Ricardolito, 8 Nov 2016 6:05 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
There is nothing wrong with farming as long as the farmers do not steal the water nor create erosion ..but irresponsible farming will very quickly lead to destruction of a lovely area.
Written by: Adrian29630, 9 Nov 2016 10:06 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
"We'll leave Valle Nuevo National Park if paid: land barons" I can see nothing in this report that says anything related to this headline.
Written by: Tuznik, 9 Nov 2016 2:57 PM
From: United States
Land Barron's or squatters ? Isn't it a law in the DR where squatters must be paid to leave homes built by foreigners ? I was warned about that when I built my home . And there are a lot of unfinished homes with squatters living in them . Just look around . They are all over the place . Homes that people gave up because squatters keep moving when they are gone . So by DR law . All of them must be paid to leave . Or does this law apply to Foreign funded homes and land only ? Ownership in land is always questionable . One family member can sell his land . And another member can take back with out a dislendes . Only to be sold to the next buyer who is told a dislendes is not necessary
Please explain .
