At Sans Souci.
Santo Domingo.- Several government agencies and the private sector will prepare Sans Souci Port and Caamaño Av. (Del Puerto) for the start of the cruise season.

More than 132,483 tourists are expected arrive this year who will visit the Colonial Zone and other areas of Greater Santo Domingo, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

The entities coordinate on the requirements leading to a successful 2016-2017 tourism season, and promote the development of Santo Domingo as a quality tourist destination.

Among the works figure repairs of pedestrian bridges on Avenida del Puerto, the painting of pedestrian crosses and placing of speed bumps.

The National District City Council is landscaping the Zone and cleans up and organizes the western bank, and allows the Sans Soucí group the used of the municipal parking lot when the cruise ships arrive.

The Santo Domingo Este City Council also landscapes the sidewalks and the road to the Port, and cleans up of the eastern span of the route.

For its part the Public Works Ministry adapted the Floating Bridge for use by tourists on foot and the Tourism (CESTUR) and Traffic (AMET) Police coordinate to ensure safety of tourists during tours and control traffic on Avenida del Puerto and the Colonial Zone.

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: ciber, 9 Nov 2016 2:44 PM
From: United States
Will Maribel be there to show them the Hotel Francias Her best achievement in the C.Z.
Written by: Ricardolito, 9 Nov 2016 3:54 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
All this is quite nonsense. The roads need so many repairs after the rain, Nothing is being done to give shade in El Conde and there are no good tourist rioutes . A Dominican shamble . What is going on at the historic site of San Francisco .. ?? Another destruction . What is happening to the old city walls with the cannons . All decaying away . It could be so good but at present it is so bad.
Written by: ciber, 10 Nov 2016 11:44 AM
From: United States
Ricardolito
Don't worry about the walls Maribel has said she is going to tear them down and make walkways for the tourists. One less Colonial artifact destroyed. Why does Maribel want to destroy the C.Z . She is money hungry that's all and no one else cares !
