Santo Domingo.- An pre-authorization agreement signed Thursday by Dominican and US customs officials will exempt air travelers using Punta Cana's international Airport from registering upon arrival at American cities.

Foreign minister Miguel Vargas and US ambassador James W. Brewster signed the pact in a Foreign Ministry ceremony attended by officials from both nations.

Vargas called the agreement part of president Danilo Medina's "historic legacy," and thanked him for participating and supporting the negotiations.

He said travelers will now be able to clear US Customs and Immigration before boarding the plane, reducing waiting times, facilitating faster connections to domestic flights in the US, and allowing airlines to travel directly to more American destinations.

He said the new model will lead to increased capacity and growth of airports and airlines in both nations, as well as the tourism and travel industry.