J. Brewster, M. Vargas
Santo Domingo.- An pre-authorization agreement signed Thursday by Dominican and US customs officials will exempt air travelers using Punta Cana's international Airport from registering upon arrival at American cities.

Foreign minister Miguel Vargas and US ambassador James W. Brewster signed the pact in a Foreign Ministry ceremony attended by officials from both nations.

Vargas called the agreement part of president Danilo Medina's "historic legacy," and thanked him for participating and supporting the negotiations.

He said travelers will now be able to clear US Customs and Immigration before boarding the plane, reducing waiting times, facilitating faster connections to domestic flights in the US, and allowing airlines to travel directly to more American destinations.

He said the new model will lead to increased capacity and growth of airports and airlines in both nations, as well as the tourism and travel industry.

COMMENTS
7 comment(s)
Written by: bernies, 2 Dec 2016 10:04 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
I think that this new deal will have a least a 20% increase in flights over the next 2 years. Great job to our president for making this happening.
Written by: RobertoJose, 2 Dec 2016 2:04 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
Written by: RobertoJose, 2 Dec 2016 2:04 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
More $10.00USD fee's, when you arrive to D.R
Written by: RobertoJose, 2 Dec 2016 2:05 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
Written by: RobertoJose, 2 Dec 2016 2:05 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
Written by: RobertoJose, 2 Dec 2016 2:06 PM
From: United States, FREEPORT, Long Island.....Don't sing it, just bring it !!!!
Written by: JHCL2016, 3 Dec 2016 8:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic, PA' LANTE: Danilo 2016 * Leonel con Visión 2020!
El paraiso de Las Americas...


DR, ain't stopping us now!!!


8-))

Juan Bosch till 2044
