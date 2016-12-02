Santiago.- Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García on Friday said revenues from Dominican Republic's tourism activities this year in will exceed US$6.0 billion, stressing the more than 73,000 rooms in the numerous resorts.

The official's statement comes amid a bleak picture of widespread flood damage to agriculture and infrastructure from four weeks of rains, especially the region around Santiago.

"Tourism has always been growing, regardless of crises or world wars or other types of problems at the international level, so this year we will reach around 6.4 billion dollars for the State as part of the increase in activities of the sector," Garcia said in a conference at the Caritas Archdiocese to mark its 55th anniversary.

He said tourism has surpassed several sectors in terms of the net contributions made to State coffers, including mining, telecoms and free zones and predicts that jobs will continue to increase each year.

He said the tourism industry created more than 158,000 jobs in 2015; a figure he affirms will be surpassed this year, adding that hotel occupancy is currently above 76 percent.