Santo Domingo.- Nearly 5.4 million tourists arrived in the Dominican Republic by air from January and November, according to Central Bank figures.

It said foreign visitors and non-resident Dominicans in the country, 336,395 more passengers arrived in Dominican territory during that period than in 2015, a 6.7% jump compared to that year.

Of that increase, 283,226 visitors, or 84.2%, were foreigners, while the other 15.8% were Dominicans living abroad, or 53,169 passengers.

In the report, the Central Bank says the increase results mainly from promotion of the country in international markets as well as agreements reached by the Tourism Ministry and the private sector's tour operators, travel agencies and airlines.