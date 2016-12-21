Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's dairy producers (Aproleche) on Wednesday urged the various sectors to support the Environment Ministry's efforts to recover Valle Nuevo National Park, located in ??the Central Mountains, source of the country's major rivers.

Aproleche president Eric Rivero said Dominican farmers want to protect the environment, especially the watersheds. "Dairy farmers have been the direct victims of the various manifestations of climate change this year, starting with a long and prolonged drought that significantly affected dairy and pasture production, and then the effects of floods that damaged the economy of this sector."

He said farmers are keenly aware that if the environment isn't protected, "we will disappear not only as producers, but also as civilization, so we must all do our part in this matter."

Rivero said producers and business leaders cannot continue detached from the country's environmental situation, and called on his colleagues to support Environment minister Francisco Dominguez's effort to rid Valle Nuevo of farming and ranching.

Environment Ministry Resolution 14-2016 issued a 120-day deadline which expires January 20, when farmers squatting within the protected crops must leave Valle Nuevo.