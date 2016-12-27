Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Monday said visits by tourists to the numerous protected areas topped 3.0 million during the last three years.

It said since 2013 the number of both domestic and foreign tourists has increased to the Dominican Republic's protected areas, with 3.7 million visitors as of December this year.

The most popular protected areas for visitors are Los Haitises, Cotubanama, Jaragua and Valle Nuevo national parks; the waterfalls Salto del Limón, Damaguaja and Jimenoa; Catalina and Sanola islands, the La Plata and Christmas Marine Sanctuary, the manatee sanctuary Estero Hondo, the water caverns of Los Tres Ojos, among others.

Compared with the number of foreign tourists, local visitors are fewer, but have increased considerably recent years, "to enjoy the charms of our natural resources," Environment said in a statement.