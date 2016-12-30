Dominican Republic, /PRNewswire.- Dominican Republic's all-inclusive resorts and world-class, white-sand beaches beckon travelers from all over the globe for rest and relaxation. But with the new year calling – and new fitness resolutions for 2017 – travelers should consider jetting to Dominican Republic for a fitness or wellness getaway. From outdoor activities and wellness retreats to luxurious hotel gyms, there are exercise options for every type of fitness getaway this winter.

"Dominican Republic's wide range of travel options and activities may surprise travelers. Our country is so versatile, not only are we the premier destination for beach vacations, but we have the natural playground and high-quality service perfect for a fitness trip," said Magaly Toribio, marketing advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. "There are so many exciting attractions to explore, you will stay active no matter where your trip takes you."

Home to both the highest and lowest points above sea level in the Caribbean, the boundless array of outdoor activities will keep your muscles moving. For travelers looking for something less rigorous, yoga classes can be found in tucked-away bungalows. With so much to keep you moving on a wellness getaway in Dominican Republic, you can save the R&R for home.

Hiking Up a Sweat

Dominican Republic's lush greenery and impressive mountain views can't be found in any gym, so skip the treadmill and opt for a nature walk or hike. The country's most rigorous hike, Pico Duarte, located in the central part of the county, is the highest peak in the Caribbean. Reaching an elevation of 10,125 feet, travelers can embark on a two-, three- or four-day trek to the top that is sure to challenge people of all fitness levels. The hike offers views of varying landscapes from tropical trees to cloud forests.

Another popular hike is through the Ébano Verde Scientific Reserve, which is also located in the central area of Constanza. Hiking through the stunning Ébano Verde Scientific Reserve, which is also used for environmental research, is more than just a cardio workout; it will keep your mind active with access to spotting 600 different species of flowers and plants and more than 100 different types of birds. The town of Constanza also recently added a bicycling route that showcases local plantations and educates visitors on the growth of local crops. So, whether you travel on foot or bike, Constanza is worth the stop.

After a hike, visit the Monument of the Pyramids in Constanza, an ecological and tourism destination located at an elevation of 7,217 feet in Valle Nuevo National Park. The Constanza area is bordered by four national parks, so there's also plenty of wide-open space for pitching a tent and spending a night under the stars. Since Constanza is a mountainous region, its naturally cool temperatures offer brisk sleeping weather perfect for camping.

Hotel Gyms That Carry Their Weight

Dominican Republic's high-quality hotels cater to a traveler's every need, so it's no surprise that hotels are equipped with impressive, full-service gyms. Having access to a gym in your hotel means there's no excuse for leaving those running shoes at home. What's more – many resorts offer group exercise programs so travelers don't have to feel the guilt of missing their morning exercise class. Plenty of the all-inclusive resorts provide group fitness classes like kickboxing, boot camp or group cardio sessions on the beach.

It's also common for popular fitness experts to bring their classes to hotels so vacationers can try a new and exciting fitness class on their trip. Les Mills, the world's largest provider of movement-to-music fitness, offers group classes at one of Punta Cana's newest all-inclusives. Another trendy workout experience, FloYo, the practice of yoga on floating paddleboards, has made its way to a Dominican Republic hotel, providing travelers no shortage of new and exciting exercise classes.

Still looking for more at your hotel? Try going for a run along the beach. Dominican Republic's white-sand coastline goes on for nearly 1,000 miles, which means there's more than enough beachline for a morning run.

Exercising Your Mind on a Wellness Retreat

A rising travel trend, wellness retreats offer travelers a chance to forget about the busyness back home and focus on exercising their mind, body and soul. Yoga retreats can be found throughout the country, but are especially popular in the lush ecotourism hotspot of Samaná. The area's breathtaking landscape, complete with waterfalls, mountains and mangroves, provides the perfect balance of nature and tranquility for a yoga retreat. Travelers can also opt for a yoga class on the beach to unwind. Sometimes, taking a deep breath is just what the doctor ordered.

Classes and retreats welcome yogis of all levels and practices, including acro, ashtanga, ahtah, asan and more. Some wellness retreats even provide health professionals for a complete wellness experience. There are also several meditation centers that offer more wellness retreats to help with pain issues and/or stress management.

So whether you are searching for meditation, spirituality or strength training on your wellness getaway, Dominican Republic has it all.

