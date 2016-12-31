Azua, Dominican Republic.- Azua, a province better known for its major historical battles, poets and the rhythm mangulina, also offers the tourist a beauty ranging from a variety of cultural treasures to mountains, beaches, and rivers.

Azua forms part of a vast plain and boasts coast, bathed by the diversity of plants and even endemic plants as well as a long coastline with colorful mangrove forests that serve as barriers to tame the sea.

Its cactus-sprinkled exotic and exuberant landscape includes mountain areas with various mini-climates.

Province governor Walkiria Féliz says Azua's says Azua's beaches and waterfalls are the main attractions which draw thousands of national and foreign tourists.

"We have a very special tourism through beaches and mountains. It has more than 20 beaches including one of the most beautiful in the country called Caobita. We also have more than 20 waterfalls and good mountain tourism, " the official said, quoted by elcaribe.com.do.

Beaches

Azua's main tourism jewel is without a doubt Monte Rio beach; which attracts thousands of people from across the country every month, thanks to its safe access toad.

The beach characterized by its dark sand and a nearby village offers a range of eateries.

Together with Playa Blanca, Monte Rio is one of the South region's most visited tourism destinations.