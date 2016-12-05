La Romana, Dominican Republic.- The economy of La Romana province, expects a boost with around 40,000 tourists aboard 24 cruise ships expected to visit starting December, promising one of the busiest seasons in recent years.

Tourism provincial director Kelvin Yan said expectations are "very good," with cruise ships from around the world that will dock at the La Romana-Casa de Campo tourist pier.

He said the season that just kicked off is evidence of the fame and good positioning achieved by La Romana as a worldwide tourism destination.

The official, talking with local media, affirmed that the growth of tourism results from the promotion campaign carried out abroad. "The treatment and strategy implemented makes this destination more attractive, compared to those who like to enjoy of this destination and who opt for its charms from various parts of the world."