La Romana
La Romana, Dominican Republic.- The economy of La Romana province, expects a boost with around 40,000 tourists aboard  24 cruise ships expected to visit starting December, promising one of the busiest seasons in recent years.

Tourism provincial director Kelvin Yan said expectations are "very good," with cruise ships from around the world that will dock at the La Romana-Casa de Campo tourist pier.

He said the season that just kicked off is evidence of the fame and good positioning achieved by La Romana as a worldwide tourism destination.

The official, talking with local media, affirmed that the growth of tourism results from the promotion campaign carried out abroad. "The treatment and strategy implemented makes this destination more attractive, compared to those who like to enjoy of this destination and who opt for its charms from various parts of the world."

Written by: Ricardolito, 5 Dec 2016 2:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
An advertisment that fails any sort of truth test ...the simple reason why the tourist cruisers stop at la Romana is that the mouth of the River Dulce is very deep and can accomodate two cruisers at anyone time in very basic facilities .
Written by: DRmaker, 5 Dec 2016 4:32 PM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
C'mon Ricardolito, you really believe that is the only reason why cruzeros stop at La Romana?

I have been to this part of the DR and it is spectacular:

There is the beautiful beach at Bayahibe, great golfing, and close by is San Pedro de Macoris, which is steeped in baseball culture.

And north of La Romana in the campo is beautiful scenery - lots of palm trees and sugar cane fields.

As well there is the city of Higuey, which I found interesting, mostly because of the hundreds of motoconchos and pasolas trying to get through a main intersection with no traffic lights. Man, that was something to witness. lol.
Written by: calvoleon, 6 Dec 2016 1:49 PM
From: Dominican Republic
24 ships from December until when?
Written by: JHCL2016, 6 Dec 2016 2:24 PM
From: Dominican Republic, PA' LANTE: Danilo 2016 * Leonel con Visión 2020!

CapCana will start getting those soon also...

Amazing development and "gold rush" happening in Punta Cana right now!!!


8-))
