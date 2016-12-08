Santiago.- Tourism minister Francisco Javier Garcia on Thursday announced that seven hotels will be built in the Dominican Republic soon, which he affirms strengthens the industry growth´s and position.

He said meetings held in the last two months with business leaders guarantee that the private investments made in the next five years in the tourism sector will surpass those received by the Dominican Republic in the last 15 years.

Garcia said this year's tourism income will exceed US$6.4 billion, attributed mostly to the country's current 73,000 rooms to meet visitors' demand.

"Tourism is an activity that is sustained over time and continues to grow, regardless of major events happening worldwide, that's why this sector in the Dominican Republic closed 2015 with 76% average occupancy generating 258,000 jobs, which will be surpassed this year," the official said.

Top in income

Citing World Tourism Organization (WTO) figures, Garcia added that this year the Dominican Republic reaffirmed its position as the country with the highest tourism income in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The official spoke during a conference at the Caritas Archdiocese in Santiago.