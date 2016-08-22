Santo Domingo.- More than 130 architects and professionals and 14 heads of Colonial Zone neighborhood boards called on president Danilo Medina to order a halt the San Francisco Ruins remodeling project, calling it serious error would harm the culturally-protected national monument.

The said the Tourism Ministry’s renewed interest in the Ruins is "a mere theatrical display of volumes of reinforced concrete with inadequate exploitation of its intrinsic value, a proposal which in its entirety can be classified as horrendous and upsetting to the site and surely produce disruptive effects on its future visitors."

The International Council on Monuments and Historical Artistic Sites (Icomos) has objected to the project’s apparent speed and doesn’t question the professionalism of the architect Rafael Moneo, who won the contest to remodel the site. Icomos clarifies that they don’t oppose the design.

The Tourism Ministry’s position has been stated by Colonial City Tourism Development coordinator Maribel Villalona, who argues that the Ruins project complies with national and international standards program and ensured that each one of its stones will be retained.

Among the experts who signed the petition figure the architects Leopoldo Medina Franco, Risoris Silvestre and Omar Rancier, the historian Edwin Espinal and tourism consultant Juan Llado.