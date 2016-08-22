Previous Next Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- More than 130 architects and professionals and 14 heads of Colonial Zone neighborhood boards called on president Danilo Medina to order a halt the San Francisco Ruins remodeling project, calling it serious error would harm the culturally-protected national monument.

The said the Tourism Ministry’s renewed interest in the Ruins is "a mere theatrical display of volumes of reinforced concrete with inadequate exploitation of its intrinsic value, a proposal which in its entirety can be classified as horrendous and upsetting to the site and surely produce disruptive effects on its future visitors."

The International Council on Monuments and Historical Artistic Sites (Icomos) has objected to the project’s apparent speed and doesn’t question the professionalism of the architect Rafael Moneo, who won the contest to remodel the site. Icomos clarifies that they don’t oppose the design.

The Tourism Ministry’s position has been stated by Colonial City Tourism Development coordinator Maribel Villalona, who argues that the Ruins project complies with national and international standards program and ensured that each one of its stones will be retained.

Among the  experts who signed the petition figure the architects Leopoldo Medina Franco, Risoris Silvestre and Omar Rancier, the historian Edwin Espinal and tourism consultant Juan Llado.

Written by: ciber, 22 Aug 2016 11:03 AM
From: United States
Finally some are coming to the conclusion that the Colonial Zone is not to be tampered with like Maribel did with Hotel Fransaes. When you destroy an artifact 400 years old it can not be replaced with modern materials.
Written by: IloveDR, 22 Aug 2016 3:04 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
My feet over these ruins most all of my life, walking through these ancient streets. Dont destroy it, it's our heritage , legacy.
Written by: Ricardolito, 22 Aug 2016 5:26 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
My home is some 500 yards from these ruins...close enough to walk there to here the cuban bands play in the grassy part near Duarte and close enough to go to eat athe other end , right next to the ruins where they have small concerts. It is a really special place and should have sophisticated spot lighting at night to show all the walls which are hautingly beautiful. The DR has only Zona Colonial to show off from an historical point of view..that woman Maribel did her best to destroy the historic feel when she got her hands on the UN money. Please repair Zona Colonial but do not change it
Written by: IloveDR, 22 Aug 2016 5:54 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo
Agreed put on spotlights to it! not destroy it
Written by: El_Mayimbe, 23 Aug 2016 3:02 PM
From: United States
Ricardolito... you are referring to Grupo Bonye...they are all Dominican, not Cuban. I know the group well. Great place, great people. The lead members are actually all professionals (engineers, lawyers, etc.), they do it with no compensation from the government. The way they started is a great story...youtube some of their interviews. They play merengue, cuban son, bolero, salsa, and other traditional Caribbean beats...even the mangulina which is from the rural parts of DR.
