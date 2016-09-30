Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Thursday said the government will fully support the relaunch of Samana’s (northeast) second biggest town, and asked residents to be willing to cede to make it possible.

Medina arrived in the company of several committee of officials who announced the reconstruction of the beach, a new hospital, a landfill, and a sewage treatment plant which residents demanded from the president during a surprise visit last Sunday.

He also proposed a committee of community leaders, government agencies, neighborhood boards and business leaders to oversee the works, but warned that if they want to benefit from tourism in the area, they have to cooperate.

For his part Tourism minister Francisco Javier Garcia announced the reconstruction of the beaches at a cost of more than US$100 million, with a call for tenders.

He also announced construction of the Tourist Promenade Bonita, to link Las Terrenas with Playa Bonita.

"We will build the landfill of the town at the site of the old landfill," Garcia said.

Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo said the hospital will be built at a cos of RD$170 million and announced that all of Las Terrenas’ streets and sidewalks will be paved and the curbs will be rebuilt.