Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- As part of the third edition of the Dominican Republic Golf Travel Exchange 2016 set from September 10 to 15 at Bavaro-Punta Cana, the seminar "Golf tourism in the Dominican Republic and global marketing strategies" will be offered to strengthen the country's leadership as a golf tourism mecca.

What has become the country’s top golf tourism event, this year is slated for the Barcelo Bavaro Palace Deluxe hotel, with experts including Theresa McCann, director of the Strategic Partnership NBC Group, who’ll dictate the conference "A multimedia strategy to reach the influential individual traveler and with the most purchasing power," as well as Russell Kirk, Golf Channel photographer and aerial videos producer, who will speak about "Winning in the art of photographing golf courses and playing the game of drones," during his first visit to Dominican Republic.

Also speaking will be Claudio De Marchi, North America executive for the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), who participated with a conference in 2015 and this year will present the "Report of the IAGTO on a base plan and geo-marketing for golf markets."

McCann is director of NBC Group Strategic Alliances for NBC Sports. He joined Golf Channel in March 2005 after a 21-year career in the New York Times; he worked for 17 years in Golf Digest and for a period of four years he was responsible for managing the company New York Times Travel. Part of its responsibilities in the NBC Sports Group businesses focus on travel and golf tourism through Travel Channel.

Kirk has worked closely with leading designers of golf and golf hotels during the last 20 years, capturing images that reflect the beauty of the most coveted links worldwide, and his broad portfolio includes arterial images of more than 340 courses and can be viewed on his website www.golflinksphotography.com.

De Marchi said he’s very pleased to be back in the Dominican Republic and participate in DR Golf 2016, an event that has become a classic in its genre and seeks to establish the country as the Caribbean’s golf destination icon.

The Dominican Republic Golf Travel Exchange will also host a workshop with 30 local suppliers to forge business relations with tour operators and travel agents worldwide.

In this edition, for the first time will be attended by delegations of tour operators from Australia and the United Arab Emirates and the return of traditional destinations like the United States, Canada, Czechia, Germany, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Spain, Paraguay, Italy and France, among others.

Receptive operators, travel agents and specialized international golf media will also be present, while from the country will take part managers of golf courses and hotels and major institutions involved in the activity.

This time DR Golf 2016 includes a three-day tournament to be played in scramble pairs, with the first round held at Iberostate Golf and Iberostar Grand in the Punta Cana-Bavaro area; the second at Dye Fore Casa de Campo in La Romana, and the third at The Lakes of Barceló Bavaro Palace Deluxe.

DR Golf 2016 sponsor Institutions and companies: Ministry of Tourism, Banreservas, Banco Popular, International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), The Lakes, Barceló Hoteles, Casa de Campo, Dye Fore, Iberostate, Iberostar, Cool Haven, Vpar, Turaser, Stella Artois, IVI, Hoteles Hodelpa and Puros de Hostos.