Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association on Thursday said the Tourism Ministry’s budget shouldn’t be frozen, since what’s best for the economy is to increase investment in that sector US$6.15 billion, last year , especially promotion, to take advantage of the industry’s growth cycle evident over the past three years.

"The Dominican tourism industry is experiencing a remarkable growth cycle both in tourist arrivals and the hotel investment in the complementary offer as well, and what we should expect is the government’s continued support and increase resources for the sector as a message of encouragement," said the private sector’s major tourism association.

ASONAHORES responded to question by newspaper El Dia on the Government's decision to freeze the overall 2017 budget and the various agencies at the same level as the current year.

The General of Budget Office, which has officially notified the measure to several ministries via a memo dated August 19, set the amount approved at RD$5.16 million for 2015, and RD$4.45 billion this year.

Tourism’s contribution

AONHARORES said official figures show that tourism contributed 25% of the country's foreign exchange (US$5.7 billion) in 2014, compared with last year’s US$6.15 billion, a 27% jump. "This suggests that the sector strengthens, not weakens."