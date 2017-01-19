Santo Domingo.- The Constitutional Court (TC) on Thursday ruled against the installation of a sawmill within Valle Nuevo National Park near Constanza, and ordered the immediate dismantling of any facility established for that purpose.

It's the second major victory for environmentalists in as many days, after the Superior Arbitration Court ruled against a request by land barons to extend the Environment Ministry's deadline to abandon Valle Nuevo by January 29.

The TC ruling stipulates that with a sawmill in a national park violates collective and environment rights as Article 66 of the Constitution stipulates," due to the imminent and serious risk that looms over this protected area with the unheard of possibility of installing a carpentry."

The high Court filed ruled for an injunction submitted by plaintiffs Ariel Sing, Juan Manuel Morel, Isabel Serrano and Frarman García, against a Superior Arbitration Court decision handed down on Nov. 3, 2014.

"The court prohibits the installation of the sawmill, safeguarding the fundamental right to the enjoyment of a healthy, ecologically balanced environment, and ensuring the preservation of water sources necessary to ensure the development of life in the country."

The Environment Ministry sought to install the sawmill in 2014, during Bautista Rojas's tenure, to take advantage of the wood from felled and burned trees which resulted from a July, 2014 forest fire in the National Park.