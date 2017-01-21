Close Gallery
Basilica de la Altagracia, photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Higuey, Dominican Republic.- Thousands of the catholic faithful continue to arrive at the Basilica Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia in Higuey (east) to attend religious activities, while the authorities adopted an array of traffic safety measures to reduce the risk of accidents.

President Danilo Medina and a group of government officials are scheduled to attend the mass starting 10am and a luncheon at noon.

Catholics from across the country and abroad participate in the various masses in Spanish and Creole, and other religious activities, as thousands visit the cathedral to fulfill some kind of promise of offerings to the Virgin Mary, known as the "Spiritual Mother of the Dominican People."

