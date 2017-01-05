Santo Domingo.- Local media report t a visit by British tycoon Richard Branson to the resort city of Puerto Plata, aboard a luxury yacht in late 2016.
The 66-year-old billionaire who owns the world brand Virgin and some 360 companies of the Virgin Group spent more than five days in Puerto Plata where he anchored his yacht in Ocean World marina in the town Cofresi and toured several sites of the tourism destination in limousines.
"It was precisely that boat valued at more than 100 million dollars with a helicopter above, which caught the attention of all the people who excitedly admired it at a distance, but there were no more details on the visit," said a source quoted by elnuevodiario.com.do.
Richard Branson is the owner from Necker Belle, which is a large 32 meter sailing catamaran. Just google it.
Written by: laman00, 5 Jan 2017 1:42 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
He owns his own Island actually.
I hope they cautioned him not become a prey to the vultures!!!
Who ever was it that anchored his yacht on the North Coast of Puerto Plata, if his intent is to invest in the DR, unlike you and me or the average joe, I am sure he has a team of experts and advisors to guide him through the Dominican Labyrinth and obstacle course. If anyone tries to screw him over, believe me I am sure he has very effective methods to take care of any wise guy who tries to pull a fast one over him.