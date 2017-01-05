Santo Domingo.- Local media report t a visit by British tycoon Richard Branson to the resort city of Puerto Plata, aboard a luxury yacht in late 2016.

The 66-year-old billionaire who owns the world brand Virgin and some 360 companies of the Virgin Group spent more than five days in Puerto Plata where he anchored his yacht in Ocean World marina in the town Cofresi and toured several sites of the tourism destination in limousines.

"It was precisely that boat valued at more than 100 million dollars with a helicopter above, which caught the attention of all the people who excitedly admired it at a distance, but there were no more details on the visit," said a source quoted by elnuevodiario.com.do.