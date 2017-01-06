Close Gallery
Yasica river is menaced by extraction of aggregates. FIle.  
Santo Domingo.- Many investors who look to develop projects in the Cabarete area??, Puerto Plata province, face the region's vulnerability, for which few are able to materialize their dream.

In a report by outlet listin.com.do, La Boca, a hi-tech sustainable tourism project on the drawing board is set fo lands next to the Yásica river mouth. It features five condos, a space to develop businesses and work on technological ideas while enjoying the natural setting.

La Boca developer and plan ideologue Fabrice Grinda says that he chose the Dominican Republic as a destination after visiting several countries to establish his project, because "it's the perfect country since crime is much lower than in other countries," citing Venezuela and Mexico.

He also likes the water temperature and the low cost of living. "The most important thing is the people's treatment, they are very friendly and the variety of food is excellent."

Grinda notes that his plan's idea on ??sustainable tourism for technology entrepreneurship is to provide a "co-working" space where developers from around the world "can have fun and launch their projects working together with people who have similar ideas and using Dominican programmers.".

The cost to start building the La Boca Cabarete project is a cool US$30 million, but Grinda notes that each company will invest their money.

"La Boca, Caberete is a plan that was conceived four years ago," he said, and complained of the country's "very difficult" red tape.

"At this moment the only thing lacking is the license from the Environment Ministry," he said, adding that once obtained, it can be built in two years. 

Written by: indaba888, 6 Jan 2017 1:56 PM
From: United States
The red tape in the DR is pretty nuts ! they should embrace every investment Dollar they can get!
Written by: Ecoresponsible, 7 Jan 2017 9:12 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Very sad that a great source of information such as Dominican Today is publishing Press Releases without learning the facts first.
There is no Red Tape. Just government technicians doing their jobs for the benefit of the future of the population. (The last river floods show how important their job is).
Mr. Brinda's wish to invest is very welcome, needed and appreciated. But I wonder if there is any other country in the world that would allow construction in a natural reserve.
To avoid such situations, it would be a smart move for any investor to first get the pre-construction permits, before they actually buy a piece of land.
Written by: indaba888, 7 Jan 2017 9:25 AM
From: United States
Posting it 5 times does not make it more relevant.
Written by: Tuznik, 7 Jan 2017 12:37 PM
From: United States
Hit post comment ... Then go get a beer or a cup of coffee in time it will post . No patience ? Don't hit it any more ... Hit it once and enjoy the beverage . Its slow . In fact ... Almost dead .
