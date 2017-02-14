Constanza, Dominican Republic.- Environment Ministry crews on Tuesday continue dismantling pipelines and farming facilities that used by squatters in Valle Nuevo National Park (central) to irrigate crops.

Valle Nuevo administrator Julio Cesar de los Santos said they plan to dismantle more than 2 kilometers of pipes at El Castillo, where authorities have faced the farmers' strongest rejection to the measures. "We're currently in the Aguas Oscuras stream disconnecting the pipes that irrigate several properties at El Castillo."

Quoted by diariolibre.com, the official said in the last few weeks Environment crews dismantled more than three kilometers of pipes in several farms at Alto Bandera and Pinar Parejo.

As to the several farms who planted strawberries and onions at Las Espinas, de los Santos said the owners will be allowed to harvest them. "We'll wait for them to collect their fruits and we will then go to disconnect the pipes."

Dozens of farmers in Valle Nuevo have during several weeks been demanding re-location to lands where they can continue working with their families.

Constanza farmers' spokesman Norberto Rosario said that they remain firm in their position, since the Ministry Environment authorities have yet to offer them something fair for them to leave the protected area.